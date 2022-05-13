Simu Liu Opens Up About The Emotional Trauma He Experienced As A Child
Simu Liu is publicly revealing the emotional journey he's gone through to get to where he is today. The actor scored a breakthrough part when he was cast as Jung Kim in "Kim's Convenience" in 2016, and he has since become a household name through playing the titular role of the Marvel film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," per i newspaper.
Although he has secured great acting accomplishments, Liu's path has not been without its setbacks. In April, he revisited the memory of being fired from his accounting job at Deloitte 10 years ago via Instagram. Liu wrote in the post that he "fought back tears of humiliation" after being let go, this ultimately led him to going after his acting dreams full force, and he thanked Deloitte for firing him. "You did for me what I never had the courage to do myself; you destroyed a life that I was building for someone else, so that I could finally begin to build a life for me," Liu wrote to the company.
Not only has Liu had to overcome professional adversity to reach his goals, but he has also conquered personal traumas as well.
Simu Liu healed his relationship with his parents following his trauma
Simu Liu is sharing his story with the world through a new memoir called "We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story." In a recent People interview, Liu spoke of the book and described how he first lived with his grandparents in China as a child while his parents resided in Canada. At 4 years old, his parents moved him to Canada to live with them, which Liu said "was a shock" as a young boy. His parents were perfectionists with their expectations for him, and as a result, their relationship became strained. "Nobody could understand what I was enduring at home," Liu said of this time in his life. According to People, that home life included yelling and beatings after his grades began to drop.
After scoring his role in "Kim's Convenience," Liu opened up to his mother about his feelings through a "heartfelt" letter, which explained his emotions. This note led to the family healing their past together, and Liu now sees his mother as one of his "closest friends." Liu sometimes shows his parents on social media, including a January Instagram image he posted of his father and mother posing at the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" premiere, which he joyfully captioned, "Photo of the year."
Liu has been able to move forward from his difficult past experiences and thrive, and his story is one to celebrate.