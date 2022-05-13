Simu Liu Opens Up About The Emotional Trauma He Experienced As A Child

Simu Liu is publicly revealing the emotional journey he's gone through to get to where he is today. The actor scored a breakthrough part when he was cast as Jung Kim in "Kim's Convenience" in 2016, and he has since become a household name through playing the titular role of the Marvel film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," per i newspaper.

Although he has secured great acting accomplishments, Liu's path has not been without its setbacks. In April, he revisited the memory of being fired from his accounting job at Deloitte 10 years ago via Instagram. Liu wrote in the post that he "fought back tears of humiliation" after being let go, this ultimately led him to going after his acting dreams full force, and he thanked Deloitte for firing him. "You did for me what I never had the courage to do myself; you destroyed a life that I was building for someone else, so that I could finally begin to build a life for me," Liu wrote to the company.

Not only has Liu had to overcome professional adversity to reach his goals, but he has also conquered personal traumas as well.