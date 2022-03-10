Amy Schumer Reveals The Real Reason She Decided Not To Play Barbie

Amy Schumer won fans' hearts in her hit film "Trainwreck," and she's been one of the most talked-about celebrities in Hollywood since then. We are not going to lie, we used to fangirl over her relationship with Jennifer Lawrence. The actor is known for being an open book about pretty much any topic in her life, and we saw that side of her in her Netflix special, "The Leather Special."

Another big role that Schumer almost played was that of Barbie. Yes, the Barbie doll has become a household name. Schumer was once set to bring the popular toy to life, and The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news in 2016. Schumer and her sister, Kim Caramele, were expected to rework the script and the actor would have been the leading role.

But, in 2017, the star ducked out of the film, stating scheduling conflicts. "Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts," she said in a statement, via Variety. "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen." Schumer backed out a few months before the movie was set to begin filming, halting the production instead of moving forward with the film.

While most people thought that her reason for bowing out was due to scheduling conflicts, it turns out there's more to the story than Schumer had initially led us believe.