Amy Schumer Let A Huge Secret Slip About One Of Her Famous Co-Stars
Not every celebrity is as candid or open about their lives as Amy Schumer. The comedian recently opened up about how hard it is to be a mother even though it's an amazing experience. She's even publishing a new book, set to come out on April 5, called "Arrival Stories," which features essays by her and other famous moms, like Serena Williams and Ashley Graham. The book is co-collected by Christy Turlington Burns.
When announcing her book on Instagram in August 2021, Schumer wrote in part, "As many of you know, my experience becoming a mother was not easy. Even though I was privileged to have excellent medical care, the risks my pregnancy and childbirth posed to both my own health and to my son were terrifying."
Schumer added that she also felt "alone and isolated" and no one was talking about the struggles that come with being a new parent. Still, being an open book isn't how all famous folks live their lives. That's a reality Schumer had to grapple with after accidentally spilling the beans on her co-star's private life.
Amy Schumer accidentally exposed Michael Cera's secret
On March 4, Amy Schumer was doing an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her new show, "Life & Beth," with her co-star Michael Cera when she accidentally let it slip that Cera was a new dad. After getting wrapped up talking about her toddler Gene, Schumer said, "Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge? ... I just outed him, I just outed his baby." Cera has always been very private about his off-camera life. After the statement was made, he later said in the interview, "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now."
The "we" in this case refers to Nadine, who possibly married Cera around January 2017. News of their marriage followed a long-term dating relationship with no concrete timelines after Cera was spotted wearing a wedding band on his ring finger. An insider told Us Weekly in March 2018 that he was, indeed, married. Apparently, Schumer also revealed the Cera baby news on "Dear Chelsea" which dropped on March 3, according to People. Either way, we're happy for Cera and his little family!