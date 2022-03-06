Amy Schumer Let A Huge Secret Slip About One Of Her Famous Co-Stars

Not every celebrity is as candid or open about their lives as Amy Schumer. The comedian recently opened up about how hard it is to be a mother even though it's an amazing experience. She's even publishing a new book, set to come out on April 5, called "Arrival Stories," which features essays by her and other famous moms, like Serena Williams and Ashley Graham. The book is co-collected by Christy Turlington Burns.

When announcing her book on Instagram in August 2021, Schumer wrote in part, "As many of you know, my experience becoming a mother was not easy. Even though I was privileged to have excellent medical care, the risks my pregnancy and childbirth posed to both my own health and to my son were terrifying."

Schumer added that she also felt "alone and isolated" and no one was talking about the struggles that come with being a new parent. Still, being an open book isn't how all famous folks live their lives. That's a reality Schumer had to grapple with after accidentally spilling the beans on her co-star's private life.