Amy Schumer Gets Candid On The Ups And Downs Of Motherhood

Gene David is Amy Schumer's precocious 2-and-a-half-year-old who last year was obsessed with his tap shoes. Schumer and husband Chris Fischer went through a lot to bring their little guy into the world and Schumer hasn't been shy about sharing her struggles through pregnancy and now motherhood. She took to Instagram with a post highlighting the dueling dichotomy of motherhood to a chorus of understanding from other parents.

Pictured beside her son on a toy motorcycle, Schumer wrote: "Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to. Your heart feels like it's outside your body and you're too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!"

Several celebs flocked to the comments to send their love, support, and most importantly, their validation. Tan France, who welcomed his first baby with husband Rob last summer, wrote: "Yep, that's exactly how it is and feels. It's beautiful and terrifying." And Debra Messing chimed in with, "There's no cure." Luckily, Elle King was there to provide a little levity: "Aww that's why there's cake." It's true, Elle, at least there's cake.

