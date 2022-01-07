Amy Schumer Gets Honest With Fans About Her Anxiety

When Amy Schumer took to Instagram to share a selfie on January 6, she wasn't updating her fans about a new project and she wasn't showing her fans a glammed-up version of herself. Instead, she was getting incredibly real and honest about how she was feeling. "Hey everyone feels like someone is sitting on their chest all the time and is filled with crushing anxiety correct?" Schumer asked, adding the hashtags #tiktok and #funnydogs. Wearing a simple grey sweater and matching hat, she didn't appear to have any makeup on and only had a slight smile on her face.

While it was clear from the vast number of comments and "likes" left on the post — which Daily Mail noted was over 100,000 at the time of writing and that seemed to be going up quickly — that many of her followers were feeling the same way, quite a few famous figures also confirmed that they knew exactly what she was talking about. "Yessssssss," wrote Charlize Theron, while Rosanna Arquette basically added the same thing though kept it to just one "s." Comedian Celeste Barber may be known for her funny ways, however, even she is feeling the weight of anxiety, writing, "CORRECT."

If you're dealing with serious anxiety, please reach out to a doctor or someone you trust. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.