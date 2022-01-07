Amy Schumer Gets Honest With Fans About Her Anxiety
Anxiety is something that many people deal with, as well as something that many stars have opened up about. Britney Spears has talked about the anxiety-related challenges she's faced over the years, Ryan Reynolds revealed he'd had a nervous breakdown after wrapping up "Deadpool," and Emma Stone has gotten honest about her mental health issue that left her "immobilized." Amy Schumer is another star who doesn't seem to shy away from letting the public know what she's really going through.
In the past, Schumer has used social media to inform her fans that she had been hospitalized while pregnant and later that she had undergone major surgery to have her uterus and appendix removed. She's also willing to address her feelings, like admitting that she "cr[ies] through most of the findings" while facing health issues. Beyond that, People notes that she used her book "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo" to discuss personal matters like toxic relationships and alcoholism, among other sensitive subjects.
That's perhaps why Schumer's fans won't be surprised (but are grateful for the fact) that she's now also opened up about her anxiety. Indeed, many seem to relate to what the star is going through and appreciate her honesty.
Other stars related to Amy Schumer's post about anxiety
When Amy Schumer took to Instagram to share a selfie on January 6, she wasn't updating her fans about a new project and she wasn't showing her fans a glammed-up version of herself. Instead, she was getting incredibly real and honest about how she was feeling. "Hey everyone feels like someone is sitting on their chest all the time and is filled with crushing anxiety correct?" Schumer asked, adding the hashtags #tiktok and #funnydogs. Wearing a simple grey sweater and matching hat, she didn't appear to have any makeup on and only had a slight smile on her face.
While it was clear from the vast number of comments and "likes" left on the post — which Daily Mail noted was over 100,000 at the time of writing and that seemed to be going up quickly — that many of her followers were feeling the same way, quite a few famous figures also confirmed that they knew exactly what she was talking about. "Yessssssss," wrote Charlize Theron, while Rosanna Arquette basically added the same thing though kept it to just one "s." Comedian Celeste Barber may be known for her funny ways, however, even she is feeling the weight of anxiety, writing, "CORRECT."
If you're dealing with serious anxiety, please reach out to a doctor or someone you trust. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.