The Real Reason Amy Schumer Underwent Surgery
Amy Schumer just revealed to fans that she underwent a major surgery, posting a video from her hospital bed on Instagram. The comedian and actor is no stranger to keeping it real when it comes to her health, giving fans personal details about her struggles with infertility and her adenomyosis diagnosis, according to People. Back in August 2020, Schumer opened up to Willie Giest about her and husband Chris Fischer's journey to pregnancy leading up to their firstborn son Gene David in 2019. The actor admitted she underwent in vitro fertilization and realized she does not "think [she] could ever do IVF again." Schumer added, "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again."
The comedian's fertility journey first became a topic of conversation earlier in 2020 when the actor thanked fans for sharing their own IVF stories via Instagram and shared how "painful and mentally grueling" the process was for her. "I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way," wrote Schumer. "I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process."
Now, these "warrior women" are sending their love and support right back to Schumer, as her medical issues forced the actor to undergo a major surgery.
Amy Schumer had her uterus and appendix removed
In response to actor Amy Schumer's Instagram post revealing that she underwent a major surgery, a few Hollywood celebs rushed to wish the comedian a speedy recovery.
In a video from her hospital bed, the "Trainwreck" actor told fans she had surgery to remove her uterus and appendix due to endometriosis. "It's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out," said Schumer in her hospital gown. "The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it." The actor added that "there was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore," before the video cut out. Schumer captioned the video: "If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis."
Actor Debra Messing entered Schumer's comment section, writing how she was "so happy" the actor "won't have that pain anymore," and "Top Chef" star Padma Lakshmi commended the actor for sharing her story, adding, "Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this. Hope you feel better soon!"