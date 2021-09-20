The Real Reason Amy Schumer Underwent Surgery

Amy Schumer just revealed to fans that she underwent a major surgery, posting a video from her hospital bed on Instagram. The comedian and actor is no stranger to keeping it real when it comes to her health, giving fans personal details about her struggles with infertility and her adenomyosis diagnosis, according to People. Back in August 2020, Schumer opened up to Willie Giest about her and husband Chris Fischer's journey to pregnancy leading up to their firstborn son Gene David in 2019. The actor admitted she underwent in vitro fertilization and realized she does not "think [she] could ever do IVF again." Schumer added, "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again."

The comedian's fertility journey first became a topic of conversation earlier in 2020 when the actor thanked fans for sharing their own IVF stories via Instagram and shared how "painful and mentally grueling" the process was for her. "I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way," wrote Schumer. "I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process."

Now, these "warrior women" are sending their love and support right back to Schumer, as her medical issues forced the actor to undergo a major surgery.