What Ryan Reynolds Just Said About His Mental Health

Ryan Reynolds might be known best for trolling his wife Blake Lively on social media than penning heartfelt statements — but, for once, the actor put all jokes aside in his latest post. Reynolds is hoping to "destigmatize" anxiety as he told his 37 million Instagram followers about his personal struggles in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Reynolds has previously been open about his struggles with anxiety, having told GQ back in 2016 he had a "nervous breakdown" after making his first "Deadpool" movie. "It just never stopped. When it finally ended, I had a little bit of a nervous breakdown. I literally had the shakes."

After seeing a doctor, Reynolds said he was diagnosed with anxiety disorder — one of the most common mental illnesses in the U.S., affecting more than 18% of the population, according to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America. "I went to go see a doctor because I felt like I was suffering from a neurological problem or something. And every doctor I saw said, 'You have anxiety,' " Reynolds told GQ. Coupled with the pressure of playing the popular comic book character and the emotionally draining 11 years it took for him to convince producers to pick it up, Reynolds said the experience was "hard" on his "nervous system." "And I was banging the loudest drum for 'Deadpool.' I wasn't just trying to open it; I was trying to make a cultural phenomenon."

But the actor provided more insight into his condition to Instagram, suggesting his battle's far from over and that he has even dealt with anxiety his whole life.