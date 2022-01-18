Amy Schumer Reveals How She's Doing After Life-Changing Medical Procedures
Amy Schumer has faced a litany of health issues in recent years. The "Trainwreck" star lost considerable weight going into 2021, but it was not reason to celebrate. "For me, I was diagnosed with Lyme earlier this year, and I definitely like lost a couple lbs," she told Yahoo! Life in February 2021. She said that people kept "congratulating" her on the weight loss, but that was the least of her concerns. "And I'm like, it's really just about my health," Schumer added.
In 2019, the comedian and her husband, Chris Fischer, had their first child, son Gene. The couple were overjoyed and had initially planned on expanding their family. They tried IVF treatment, but Schumer later learned having another child was a risky proposition. "I also have had really bad endometriosis and adenomyosis. I could have a baby again, physically, but it might kill me," she revealed on the "What to Expect" podcast in 2020 (via Today). Her condition involved tissue growing outside her uterus, and unfortunately for the "Inside Amy Schumer" star, that condition worsened.
Schumer, who had been quite forthright about her health issues, shared a lengthy and revealing Instagram post in September 2021 that doctors found a tumor in her appendix, and "cysts in both ovaries." She believed this was related to her pregnancy with baby Gene. "And anyone wondering if this is connected to my difficult pregnancy and hyperemesis I say f*** yes!" Schumer added. Months after undergoing procedures to address her issues, Schumer shared an update with fans.
Why Amy Schumer can finally smile
Amy Schumer was beaming in an Instagram upload on January 18. She posed on a beach in a black swimsuit for the two-photo post, as she flashed a giant smile in the first snap. "I feel good. Finally," the comedian wrote. After having both her appendix and uterus removed, Schumer also elected to have liposuction, per People. "It's been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn't contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40," she wrote in the revealing caption. Schumer also used the post as an opportunity to shoutout her doctors at the Seckin Endometriosis Center, and plastic surgeon Jordan S. Terner, M.D.
The comment section was flooded with heart and fire emojis, and she received an outpouring of supportive replies. "Healthy, sexy, happy, love it," Mindy Kaling wrote in response to the uplifting post. "So happy you feel good AND this hot tamale peekaboo back SUIT," one follower replied. Several Instagram users showed their appreciation for Schumer's transparency. "Thanks for being so honest about your body," one commented. Her plastic surgeon thanked the actor for the special shoutout. "I am so happy to have been a part of this journey," the doctor wrote.
In 2016, the "I Feel Pretty" star posted a different swimsuit photo to Instagram to send a message to her internet trolls. "This is how I look. I feel happy," she wrote on the since-deleted paparazzi shot (via Entertainment Tonight). "I think I look strong and healthy."