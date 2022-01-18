Amy Schumer Reveals How She's Doing After Life-Changing Medical Procedures

Amy Schumer has faced a litany of health issues in recent years. The "Trainwreck" star lost considerable weight going into 2021, but it was not reason to celebrate. "For me, I was diagnosed with Lyme earlier this year, and I definitely like lost a couple lbs," she told Yahoo! Life in February 2021. She said that people kept "congratulating" her on the weight loss, but that was the least of her concerns. "And I'm like, it's really just about my health," Schumer added.

In 2019, the comedian and her husband, Chris Fischer, had their first child, son Gene. The couple were overjoyed and had initially planned on expanding their family. They tried IVF treatment, but Schumer later learned having another child was a risky proposition. "I also have had really bad endometriosis and adenomyosis. I could have a baby again, physically, but it might kill me," she revealed on the "What to Expect" podcast in 2020 (via Today). Her condition involved tissue growing outside her uterus, and unfortunately for the "Inside Amy Schumer" star, that condition worsened.

Schumer, who had been quite forthright about her health issues, shared a lengthy and revealing Instagram post in September 2021 that doctors found a tumor in her appendix, and "cysts in both ovaries." She believed this was related to her pregnancy with baby Gene. "And anyone wondering if this is connected to my difficult pregnancy and hyperemesis I say f*** yes!" Schumer added. Months after undergoing procedures to address her issues, Schumer shared an update with fans.