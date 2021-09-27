How Amy Schumer's Health Condition Was More Serious Than She Originally Thought

Amy Schumer is on the mend following her endometriosis treatment and she's grateful to no longer be in pain.

The comedian took to Instagram on September 26 and got candid on her recovery. "Im feeling stronger and thrilled about life. I attached the audio of @seckinmd going over my pathology with me if that interests you. I cry through most of the findings," she wrote. "I had a tumor in my endo ravaged appendix. Chocolate cysts in both ovaries. Endo of the uterus, psoas all over all my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body. I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son." Schumer was concerned as she wrapped up her post, explaining that a lot of resources go into researching erectile dysfunction instead of endometriosis.

Despite her frustration, she received plenty of well-wishes in the comments. Alyssa Milano wrote, "This made me happy. You deserve all the goodness." Amber Tamblyn, meanwhile, wrote, "Love you amy. I'm so happy you found this relief." Padma Lakshmi chimed in with, "I'm so glad you got the care you needed. @seckinmd and I started @endofound in 2009 so women won't have to suffer like we did. Thanks for sharing your experience Amy! Sending love!!!!"

