How Amy Schumer's Health Condition Was More Serious Than She Originally Thought
Amy Schumer is on the mend following her endometriosis treatment and she's grateful to no longer be in pain.
The comedian took to Instagram on September 26 and got candid on her recovery. "Im feeling stronger and thrilled about life. I attached the audio of @seckinmd going over my pathology with me if that interests you. I cry through most of the findings," she wrote. "I had a tumor in my endo ravaged appendix. Chocolate cysts in both ovaries. Endo of the uterus, psoas all over all my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body. I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son." Schumer was concerned as she wrapped up her post, explaining that a lot of resources go into researching erectile dysfunction instead of endometriosis.
Despite her frustration, she received plenty of well-wishes in the comments. Alyssa Milano wrote, "This made me happy. You deserve all the goodness." Amber Tamblyn, meanwhile, wrote, "Love you amy. I'm so happy you found this relief." Padma Lakshmi chimed in with, "I'm so glad you got the care you needed. @seckinmd and I started @endofound in 2009 so women won't have to suffer like we did. Thanks for sharing your experience Amy! Sending love!!!!"
So just how serious was Schumer's surgery? Keep reading for more details.
Amy Schumer was in more pain than she let on
Amy Schumer is known for making people laugh, but she was actually struggling with pain from endometriosis. Schumer took to Instagram on September 24 and spoke at length about her surgery and why it's so important for women to speak up about their health issues.
"I just wanted to thank anybody who sent their stories about endometriosis or words of support or whatever... Today I got the results of like the tissue they tested from me," she said. "And I just wanted to say that what I learned today is that your periods shouldn't be painful and not everyone's are. From the time I got my first period, I was knocked over vomiting from the pain. ... I assumed I was being a drama queen and that everybody went through this pain because that's what the world makes you feel like. We need to not confuse advocating for ourselves with being b****y."
Schumer continued, thanking Dr. Seckin who "changed" her life. "I've been in a lot of pain for a really long time and the people closest to me know that, but you don't want to share it, you don't want to tell anybody because as women we're just made to feel like you're supposed to shut up," she added. "I don't have a uterus anymore. ... My pain is real, your pain is real. We have to advocate for ourselves, we have to speak up."