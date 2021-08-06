Amy Schumer's New Project Isn't What You Think

Amy Schumer is working on something new, but it's not a TV show or movie — she's writing a book! The comedian announced her upcoming collection of essays titled, "Arrival Stories" via Instagram on Aug. 5. The book, set for publication in April 2022, features essays on motherhood from notable women like LaLa Anthony, Serena Williams, Ashley Graham, and more.

Schumer explained her inspiration for the book, writing, "As many of you know, my experience becoming a mother was not easy. Even though I was privileged to have excellent medical care, the risks my pregnancy and childbirth posed to both my own health and to my son were terrifying." She added, "I also felt alone and isolated. No one seemed to be talking about all of this, or at least they weren't talking to me about it." She then detailed a "life-changing conversation" with Christy Turlington-Burns, who founded the organization Every Mother Counts, which works to provide mothers with proper medical care during pregnancy and childbirth. Schumer believes sharing these essays will do a lot to improve maternal healthcare, especially among women of color.

Of course, Schumer dearly loves her son Gene, but as she noted in the announcement, her pregnancy was not exactly a walk in the park — keep reading for more details.