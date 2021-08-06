Amy Schumer's New Project Isn't What You Think
Amy Schumer is working on something new, but it's not a TV show or movie — she's writing a book! The comedian announced her upcoming collection of essays titled, "Arrival Stories" via Instagram on Aug. 5. The book, set for publication in April 2022, features essays on motherhood from notable women like LaLa Anthony, Serena Williams, Ashley Graham, and more.
Schumer explained her inspiration for the book, writing, "As many of you know, my experience becoming a mother was not easy. Even though I was privileged to have excellent medical care, the risks my pregnancy and childbirth posed to both my own health and to my son were terrifying." She added, "I also felt alone and isolated. No one seemed to be talking about all of this, or at least they weren't talking to me about it." She then detailed a "life-changing conversation" with Christy Turlington-Burns, who founded the organization Every Mother Counts, which works to provide mothers with proper medical care during pregnancy and childbirth. Schumer believes sharing these essays will do a lot to improve maternal healthcare, especially among women of color.
Of course, Schumer dearly loves her son Gene, but as she noted in the announcement, her pregnancy was not exactly a walk in the park — keep reading for more details.
Amy Schumer suffered from this tough symptom
Amy Schumer welcomed her son Gene in 2019, but her journey to motherhood was not entirely smooth. She got especially candid on Instagram (via TODAY) on her first Mother's Day, writing, "Women are the s**t. Men are cool and whatever but women are f*****g warriors and capable of anything." The comedian is most likely referring to her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that can make expectant mothers quite ill and dehydrated. "I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy," she added. "Hyperemesis is real and it's awful."
Her sickness was reportedly so intense that she had to cancel the remainder of her comedy tour, according to a February 2019 USA Today report. "Due to complications from hyperemesis, I am not cleared to fly for the next couple of weeks. I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour," she said on social media, per the outlet. "I wanted to push through and do my shows," she added. "Because I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby.
Due to Schumer's endometriosis, her C-section took over three hours, according to a podcast episode of "Informed Pregnancy and Parenting." However, it was all worth it, as she told People in October 2019. "Giving birth is the most terrifying thing you'll ever do that's completely worth it," she said.