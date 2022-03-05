Amy Schumer Gets Candid About About Her Son's Future Development
In her 2019 Netflix special, "Amy Schumer: Growing That Fischer," Amy Schumer served the laughs and an intimate truth with fans — her husband, Chris Fischer, had just been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) at the time. In an interview with "Late Night with Seth Meyers" shortly after the special aired, Schumer discussed why she chose to divulge this familial matter, stressing the importance of fighting the stigma that comes with ASD. "We both wanted to talk about it because it's been totally positive," Schumer said about her and her husband since 2018, per TODAY. "I think a lot of people resist getting diagnosed ... because of the stigma that comes along with it." On the contrary, Schumer noted that Fischer's diagnosis has only strengthened their relationship.
With cases of ASD discovered to be 40–80% heritable, Schumer's Instagram tribute to her and Fischer's son, Gene David Fischer, on his second birthday in May 2021 included an important message for those who might be raising children with autism. "We want to encourage parents and people to give themselves the gift of information so people can function to the best of their abilities and remove any stigma that comes with autism," Schumer wrote. "Statistically our son most likely will be diagnosed as well and if he's anything like his father that is wonderful news."
Proving to be an informative and comforting voice for families facing similar situations, Schumer recently elaborated on her feelings in specific relation to Gene being diagnosed.
Amy Schumer isn't worried if her son has autism
Amy Schumer shared her feelings about son Gene David Fischer possibly having Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) like his father, Schumer's husband, Chris Fischer. During a March appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast "Dear Chelsea," the actor-comedian stated, "I think the statistics are pretty strong toward he will most likely have autism," according to the Daily Mail." However, Schumer is not stressing herself about it. "[I]f Gene does wind up having ASD, I'm not looking for the signs in a way that are upsetting, I'm not hoping either way," she continued, adding, "Most of my favorite people are on the spectrum."
As Schumer noted, Gene won't be diagnosed one way or the other until he's older. "He's two and a half and I think they don't diagnose children until maybe six at the earliest, I think," she said, adding, "You can see some signs but the diagnosis doesn't come until later and I can say honestly I don't have a preference either way. You just want your kids to be healthy and happy."
Schumer also discussed Gene's potential for ASD in 2019 when an Instagram follower asked her how she'd "cope" in that situation, via Us Weekly. The comedian responded, "How I cope? I don't see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favorite person I've ever met. He's kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn't like that?"