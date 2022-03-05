Amy Schumer Gets Candid About About Her Son's Future Development

In her 2019 Netflix special, "Amy Schumer: Growing That Fischer," Amy Schumer served the laughs and an intimate truth with fans — her husband, Chris Fischer, had just been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) at the time. In an interview with "Late Night with Seth Meyers" shortly after the special aired, Schumer discussed why she chose to divulge this familial matter, stressing the importance of fighting the stigma that comes with ASD. "We both wanted to talk about it because it's been totally positive," Schumer said about her and her husband since 2018, per TODAY. "I think a lot of people resist getting diagnosed ... because of the stigma that comes along with it." On the contrary, Schumer noted that Fischer's diagnosis has only strengthened their relationship.

With cases of ASD discovered to be 40–80% heritable, Schumer's Instagram tribute to her and Fischer's son, Gene David Fischer, on his second birthday in May 2021 included an important message for those who might be raising children with autism. "We want to encourage parents and people to give themselves the gift of information so people can function to the best of their abilities and remove any stigma that comes with autism," Schumer wrote. "Statistically our son most likely will be diagnosed as well and if he's anything like his father that is wonderful news."

Proving to be an informative and comforting voice for families facing similar situations, Schumer recently elaborated on her feelings in specific relation to Gene being diagnosed.