Amy Schumer Opens Up About Her Husband's Autism Spectrum Disorder And Her Son's Future

We love Amy Schumer for her tell-it-like it is comedic style and her brutal honesty, but it's her vulnerability that keeps her fans swoon. In honor of son Gene's second birthday on May 5, the actor got candid about her love for her husband, Chris Fischer, and discussed his autism spectrum disorder diagnosis and what it means for their tyke. However, this isn't the first time the mother of one has opened up about her husband's diagnosis.

In her 2019 Netflix special "Amy Schumer: Growing that Fischer," the comedian revealed that her beloved had been recently diagnosed, and in an interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," she revealed why it was important to them to share that Fischer is on the autism spectrum.

"We both wanted to talk about it because it's been totally positive," Schumer, who wed Fischer in 2018, per People, said of the diagnosis's impact on her relationship. "I think a lot of people resist getting diagnosed ... because of the stigma that comes along with it."

"The tools that we've been given have made his life so much better and our marriage and our life more manageable. So I just wanted to encourage people to not be afraid of that stigma. ... I think there are a lot of people with autism who go undiagnosed when I think their life could be better if they got those tools." Keep scrolling to see what she said about what Fischer's autism spectrum disorder means for their son.