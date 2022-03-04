Amy Schumer Refuses To Hide Her Recent Plastic Surgery
Amy Schumer has never been one to shy from body image issues and cosmetic surgeries. On the incessant pressure to pay to look one's best in Hollywood, Schumer told Cosmopolitan in 2014, "I don't judge anybody for having plastic surgery at all. I think the industry surrounding it and the drive to do it and how it seems like usually it's never enough — I think that's bad."
The "Snatched" star was also quick to call out Glamour magazine when the publication included her in a 2016 issue themed around plus-sized women in the industry. Schumer immediately took to Instagram to question the accuracy of the label, writing, "Plus size is considered size 16 in America. I go between a size 6 and an 8. @glamourmag put me in their plus size only issue without asking or letting me know and it doesn't feel right to me. Young girls seeing my body type thinking that is plus size?"
Regardless of her body's sizing category, Schumer did realize one cosmetic enhancement she personally didn't need was cheek fillers (at least the ill-placed kind) ... and documented her fillers' dissolution in December 2021. In a since-deleted doctor's office Instagram selfie, the comedian smiled with medical cream on her cheeks, with the deadpan caption reading (via Insider), "I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full." Now, after revealing she had received liposuction surgery in a January Instagram post, Schumer recently opened up about why she also isn't hiding it.
Amy Schumer wants people to know exactly why she looks 'thinner'
Amy Schumer is unapologetically candid about her decision to get liposuction. During an early March appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast "Dear Chelsea," the comedian opened up about the thought process behind her decision, sharing (via People), "I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear liposuction I was just like, that's so crazy to me, and I would say that I'm not ever going to do anything." But then, as Schumer wryly quipped, "Cut to turning 40 after having a C-section."
The "Trainwreck" star first revealed she received the surgery via a January Instagram post that also touched on her severe endometriosis condition. "I feel good. Finally. It's been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn't contract for 2.5 years," Schumer wrote alongside a photo of her, swimsuit-clad and beachside (seen above).
Schumer also got admirably vulnerable with Handler about why she has chosen to be upfront about her liposuction. "If anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, she looks thinner, and whatever: It's because I had a surgery. It's too hard, and I just want to be real about it," she explained. Sounds like a great precedent to set!