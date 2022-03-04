Amy Schumer Refuses To Hide Her Recent Plastic Surgery

Amy Schumer has never been one to shy from body image issues and cosmetic surgeries. On the incessant pressure to pay to look one's best in Hollywood, Schumer told Cosmopolitan in 2014, "I don't judge anybody for having plastic surgery at all. I think the industry surrounding it and the drive to do it and how it seems like usually it's never enough — I think that's bad."

The "Snatched" star was also quick to call out Glamour magazine when the publication included her in a 2016 issue themed around plus-sized women in the industry. Schumer immediately took to Instagram to question the accuracy of the label, writing, "Plus size is considered size 16 in America. I go between a size 6 and an 8. @glamourmag put me in their plus size only issue without asking or letting me know and it doesn't feel right to me. Young girls seeing my body type thinking that is plus size?"

Regardless of her body's sizing category, Schumer did realize one cosmetic enhancement she personally didn't need was cheek fillers (at least the ill-placed kind) ... and documented her fillers' dissolution in December 2021. In a since-deleted doctor's office Instagram selfie, the comedian smiled with medical cream on her cheeks, with the deadpan caption reading (via Insider), "I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full." Now, after revealing she had received liposuction surgery in a January Instagram post, Schumer recently opened up about why she also isn't hiding it.