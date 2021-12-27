Amy Schumer Reveals She Is Reversing The Work She Had Done On Her Face
Amy Schumer has definitely had a rollercoaster relationship with surgical procedures in 2021. After years of living with pelvic pain due to extensive endometriosis (a condition in which uterine lining grows outside the organ, per WebMD), Schumer underwent surgery in September to remove her uterus and appendix. Calling herself "already a changed person" in a post-op Instagram post, Schumer described her newfound energy after surgeon Dr. Tamer Seckin removed "a tumor in my endo ravaged appendix... Chocolate cysts in both ovaries... Endo of the uterus" amongst a total of 30 growths from her body. "All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body," Schumer joyfully summed up her post-surgery emotions.
While Schumer's candid share is undoubtedly important (and potentially life-saving), unsurprisingly, the entertainer is not stopping there. After all, the surgery those in Tinseltown are most known for (but usually talk about least) is that of the plastic variety. In a mid-September Instagram Story, Chrissy Teigen already showed off her cheek fat-removal surgical results (via People), pointing out her newly defined jawline to followers. Teigen resurfaced in November, this time to reveal an eyebrow transplant that left many baffled. Confused as to why Teigen shared such details, one fan angrily tweeted, "Who cares about your eyebrows?? What are you famous for again?"
Well, social media is oft-used to showcase what's highly personal and usually irrelevant to others. On that note, Schumer also took to Instagram in late December to reveal a cosmetic surgery reversal she had, albeit quite humorously...
Amy Schumer joked that her fillers made her resemble Maleficent
Amy Schumer learned the hard way that cosmetic cheek enhancement just isn't her thing. "I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full," the comedian deadpanned in a December 26 Instagram post, sharing a doctor's office selfie in which white cream is smeared across her cheeks. "Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #Malificent thanks @drjlodnp," Schumer added, probably with a sigh of relief.
Whereas Schumer had her fillers injected elsewhere, dermatologist Dr. Jodi LoGerfo handled their safe dissolution, explaining in her own post that correct placement is vital. "Using dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face," LoGerfo wrote. With regard to Schumer's filler removal, LoGerfo added, "Dissolving filler is a very simple and quick treatment. I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it!"
While it's unclear if Schumer intends to receive more properly placed face fillers in the future, the actor has been vocal about the overall effect of plastic surgery on one's self-image. Citing body and "face dysmorphia," Schumer told Cosmopolitan in 2014, "It's an industry that preys on insecurities and quick fixes and impulsive buys, and then you do something and then it's too late." However, it's "live and let live" for Schumer, who said at the time that she didn't "judge anybody for having plastic surgery at all."