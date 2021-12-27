Amy Schumer Reveals She Is Reversing The Work She Had Done On Her Face

Amy Schumer has definitely had a rollercoaster relationship with surgical procedures in 2021. After years of living with pelvic pain due to extensive endometriosis (a condition in which uterine lining grows outside the organ, per WebMD), Schumer underwent surgery in September to remove her uterus and appendix. Calling herself "already a changed person" in a post-op Instagram post, Schumer described her newfound energy after surgeon Dr. Tamer Seckin removed "a tumor in my endo ravaged appendix... Chocolate cysts in both ovaries... Endo of the uterus" amongst a total of 30 growths from her body. "All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body," Schumer joyfully summed up her post-surgery emotions.

While Schumer's candid share is undoubtedly important (and potentially life-saving), unsurprisingly, the entertainer is not stopping there. After all, the surgery those in Tinseltown are most known for (but usually talk about least) is that of the plastic variety. In a mid-September Instagram Story, Chrissy Teigen already showed off her cheek fat-removal surgical results (via People), pointing out her newly defined jawline to followers. Teigen resurfaced in November, this time to reveal an eyebrow transplant that left many baffled. Confused as to why Teigen shared such details, one fan angrily tweeted, "Who cares about your eyebrows?? What are you famous for again?"

Well, social media is oft-used to showcase what's highly personal and usually irrelevant to others. On that note, Schumer also took to Instagram in late December to reveal a cosmetic surgery reversal she had, albeit quite humorously...