Chrissy Teigen Is In More Hot Water Over Her Latest Surgery

If we were Chrissy Teigen, we would just want this year to be over with already. Plain and simple? It just hasn't been her year. The wife of John Legend has been getting absolutely slammed by her fans (or perhaps haters in this case) for a variety of reasons, and it seems as though she can't do anything right. This summer, the model faced fire after Courtney Stodden alleged that she slid into her DM's and told her to take a "dirt nap," among several other things when Stodden was just a teen at the time (via The Daily Beast).

Teigen issued an apology on Twitter shortly after Stodden spoke out, vowing to take what she learned and promising never to do it again. But in November, Teigen came under fire once again, this time for a bash that she threw at her home. The "Squid Game" themed party was modeled after the popular Netflix show, and some of Teigen's famous friends, like Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, were in attendance (via People). The model faced plenty of criticism from fans of social media for being "tone deaf" as she and a bunch of rich friends dressed as characters from the show.

In another November Instagram rollout, Teigen proudly showed off her eyebrow transplants. "I never wear makeup if I can avoid it, so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery," she said on her Stories (via People). Once again, fans were so not impressed.