Chrissy Teigen Is In More Hot Water Over Her Latest Surgery
If we were Chrissy Teigen, we would just want this year to be over with already. Plain and simple? It just hasn't been her year. The wife of John Legend has been getting absolutely slammed by her fans (or perhaps haters in this case) for a variety of reasons, and it seems as though she can't do anything right. This summer, the model faced fire after Courtney Stodden alleged that she slid into her DM's and told her to take a "dirt nap," among several other things when Stodden was just a teen at the time (via The Daily Beast).
Teigen issued an apology on Twitter shortly after Stodden spoke out, vowing to take what she learned and promising never to do it again. But in November, Teigen came under fire once again, this time for a bash that she threw at her home. The "Squid Game" themed party was modeled after the popular Netflix show, and some of Teigen's famous friends, like Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, were in attendance (via People). The model faced plenty of criticism from fans of social media for being "tone deaf" as she and a bunch of rich friends dressed as characters from the show.
In another November Instagram rollout, Teigen proudly showed off her eyebrow transplants. "I never wear makeup if I can avoid it, so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery," she said on her Stories (via People). Once again, fans were so not impressed.
Fans think Chrissy Teigen needs to stop with posting amidst the eyebrow madness
Chrissy Teigen is in hot water again after oversharing on social media. The model posted several before and after shots of her new brow transplant on her Instagram stories rather than her feed (via People), where fans would be able to comment. "They look so cool," she said in a November video showcasing the new brows. "He [surgeon Jason Diamond] did hairs up here to even them out. Crazy!" Yet, this didn't stop fans from lashing out against her on other forms of social media, like Twitter. Several users took to the platform to slam the model for being out of touch with reality once again.
"@chrissyteigen Go bully your eyebrows and go away," one social media user angrily wrote. "@chrissyteigen who cares about your eyebrows?? What are you famous for again?" another Twitter user asked. "Your 15 mins of fame has come to an end." Several others accused Teigen of posting about the surgery as a way to get back into the spotlight. "Chrissy Teigen reveals she's so desperate to be relevant that she's willing to get eyebrow hair transplant and post about it," one more chimed in.
Back on her Instagram Stories on November 23, Teigen shared a Daily Mail story about the brows and wrote, "WHY are people so f****** riled up over any little thing I do?" Well, why, might we ask, is every stunt just so public and bizarre?