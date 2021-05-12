Inside Chrissy Teigen's Apology To Courtney Stodden
Courtney Stodden, best known for getting married at just 16 years old to 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson in 2011, gave a wide-ranging interview to The Daily Beast published on May 10, 2021. In the interview, Stodden discusses, among other things, being publicly and privately bullied by Chrissy Teigen. "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take "a dirt nap" but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," they said.
While Teigen was not the only person Stodden called out by name in the interview (they also mention Joy Behar, Courtney Love, Dr. Drew, and others), hers was the name that seemed to stick out to most people.
In the 10 years since, Teigen has made a name for herself as a social media star, particularly on Twitter. Teigen left the platform after being bullied not long before Stodden's interview, so people were interested to see how she would respond. Well, now she has. Keep reading to see how the cookbook author responded to Stodden's statements.
Chrissy Teigen says she was a "troll" to Courtney Stodden
In response to Courtney Stodden's accusations, Chrissy Teigen posted a four-tweet apology on Twitter.
"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullsh*t in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior," Teigen wrote. "but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!" Teigen added that she had tried to reach out to Stodden privately but felt she owed them a public apology as well.
Still, not everyone on Twitter was convinced of the apology's sincerity, and Stodden isn't totally sold. In a statement to TMZ, they said, "I accept her apology and forgive her. But, the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter," continuing, "All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record." It looks like Teigen and Stodden's feud isn't over just yet.