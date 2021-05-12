Inside Chrissy Teigen's Apology To Courtney Stodden

Courtney Stodden, best known for getting married at just 16 years old to 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson in 2011, gave a wide-ranging interview to The Daily Beast published on May 10, 2021. In the interview, Stodden discusses, among other things, being publicly and privately bullied by Chrissy Teigen. "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take "a dirt nap" but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," they said.

While Teigen was not the only person Stodden called out by name in the interview (they also mention Joy Behar, Courtney Love, Dr. Drew, and others), hers was the name that seemed to stick out to most people.

In the 10 years since, Teigen has made a name for herself as a social media star, particularly on Twitter. Teigen left the platform after being bullied not long before Stodden's interview, so people were interested to see how she would respond. Well, now she has. Keep reading to see how the cookbook author responded to Stodden's statements.