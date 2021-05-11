The Truth About Chrissy Teigen's Feud With Courtney Stodden

During her telling interview with the Daily Beast, Courtney Stodden alleged that Chrissy Teigen encouraged them to kill themself. "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die,'" Stodden claimed. (Side note: "dirt nap" is slang for being buried after death.) YIKES.

This isn't the first time Stodden has called out Teigen for her behavior. As reported by Daily Mail, Stodden also accused the wife of John Legend of being a hypocrite in March 2021 after Teigen opted to leave Twitter (albeit temporarily), citing negativity and online trolling for her abrupt departure and made a public announcement about doing so.

But Teigen isn't the only one Stodden's pointing fingers at. Stodden also accused "The View's" Joy Behar and singer-songwriter Courtney Love of also participating in the public ridicule. "Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a 'slut.' Courtney Love told me I was a 'wh*re,'" Stodden divulged.

It should be noted that Teigen nor anyone from her camp has currently responded to Stodden's allegations.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.