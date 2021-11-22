Chrissy Teigen Shows Off New Eyebrows After Transplant

New eyebrows. Who dis?

When model and television personality Chrissy Teigen was looking for a tweak in the eyebrow department, she looked no further than Beverly Hills' renowned facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason Diamond. "Eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic. They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in," Dr. Diamond explained in a post on his Instagram account along with a photo of his patient, Teigen, prior to undergoing an eyebrow transplant.

Unfortunately, due to the nature of Dr. Diamond's business, he's seeing more and more young people coming in inquiring about the procedure. "I know too many people, entire generations, who either overplucked brows as part of the trend or are simply experiencing eyebrow thinning with time." Case in point: none other than the Mrs. John Legend...