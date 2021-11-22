Chrissy Teigen Shows Off New Eyebrows After Transplant
New eyebrows. Who dis?
When model and television personality Chrissy Teigen was looking for a tweak in the eyebrow department, she looked no further than Beverly Hills' renowned facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason Diamond. "Eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic. They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in," Dr. Diamond explained in a post on his Instagram account along with a photo of his patient, Teigen, prior to undergoing an eyebrow transplant.
Unfortunately, due to the nature of Dr. Diamond's business, he's seeing more and more young people coming in inquiring about the procedure. "I know too many people, entire generations, who either overplucked brows as part of the trend or are simply experiencing eyebrow thinning with time." Case in point: none other than the Mrs. John Legend...
Chrissy Teigen says it's 'so cool to have brows again'
Dr. Jason Diamond understood the assignment!
Chrissy Teigen is feeling brand new after receiving an eyebrow transplant from Dr. Diamond. On November 20, Teigen announced on her Instagram Stories (via People) that she underwent the procedure in an effort to achieve the look of fuller, thicker eyebrows. "I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery," she explained. According to Teigen, the cosmetic procedure involves collecting hairs from the back of the head and moving them to one's face. Um... ouch?
In yet another post-surgery photo, Teigen noted that her eyebrows were still "a little dark from the pencil," but that it was "so cool to have brows again." She wrapped the post with a desperate plea to young people everywhere. "Teens: do not pluck them all off like I did!!" Duly noted, Teigen.