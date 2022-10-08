Kevin Spacey Is Facing A New Round Of Alarming Details As His Case Goes To Trial

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

In 2017, fans and friends of actor Kevin Spacey responded with shock and alarm when fellow actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making unwanted sexual advances while they were both working on Broadway together. At the time, Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. In response, Spacey apologized and said he did not remember the incident, but also took the opportunity to come out as gay — an action many saw as inappropriate.

As a result of Rapp's allegations, other men came out with their own stories implicating Spacey and Hollywood all but cut ties with him. Netflix shelved "Gore," a film which was set to star the actor, and removed him from the final season of "House of Cards." He was also cut from Ridley Scott's 2017 film "All the Money in the World" despite having shot all his scenes already. At that point, Spacey's career seemed to be done.

However, despite the allegations, Spacey avoided accountability for his actions for a long while, until Rapp filed a civil complaint against him in September 2020. In October, the case went to trial in New York court, and there's a whole new round of alarming details emerging in testimony.