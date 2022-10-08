Kevin Spacey Is Facing A New Round Of Alarming Details As His Case Goes To Trial
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
In 2017, fans and friends of actor Kevin Spacey responded with shock and alarm when fellow actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making unwanted sexual advances while they were both working on Broadway together. At the time, Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. In response, Spacey apologized and said he did not remember the incident, but also took the opportunity to come out as gay — an action many saw as inappropriate.
As a result of Rapp's allegations, other men came out with their own stories implicating Spacey and Hollywood all but cut ties with him. Netflix shelved "Gore," a film which was set to star the actor, and removed him from the final season of "House of Cards." He was also cut from Ridley Scott's 2017 film "All the Money in the World" despite having shot all his scenes already. At that point, Spacey's career seemed to be done.
However, despite the allegations, Spacey avoided accountability for his actions for a long while, until Rapp filed a civil complaint against him in September 2020. In October, the case went to trial in New York court, and there's a whole new round of alarming details emerging in testimony.
Anthony Rapp recalls harrowing details of Kevin Spacey's sexual assault
In the ongoing civil case against Kevin Spacey in New York, Anthony Rapp testified what it was like being sexual assaulted by the famed actor when he was only 14. According to Rapp, an intoxicated Spacey entered his bedroom, where Rapp was alone watching TV during a party, approached him, lifted him up and placed him on the bed. "I was frozen," he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I was pinned underneath him. I didn't know what to do." Flustered and frightened, he eventually got away.
Another witness in the trial, 68-year-old Andrew Holtzman, previously testified that Spacey had done something similar to him in 1981, when the two were working at New York's Shakespeare Festival. Holtzman said that Spacey — whom he hardly knew — entered his office, sexually aroused, lifted him up by the crotch, and put him on the desk before Holtzman stormed out of the office, stunned. "I could feel his erection on my body," Holtzman recalled.
Meanwhile, Spacey's also facing a round of sexual assault charges in the United Kingdom for incidents which took place between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire. In July, he pled not guilty to the charges in London and his trial is set to begin in June 2023. In addition, a Los Angeles judge ordered that he pay "House of Cards" production $31 million for the costs involved in removing him from the show's final season.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).