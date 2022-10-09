T.J. Miller's Jab At Ryan Reynolds Has Not Gone Unnoticed On Twitter
T.J. Miller and Ryan Reynolds are at odds. It almost seems as if comedians are supposed to get along with everyone, especially each other. But that isn't the case for this comedic duo. Miller, who starred in "Ready Player One" and "Cloverfield," had a promising career. Before much of his success, he gained notoriety for his performance in HBO's "Silicon Valley," which may have put him on the map. Miller was on the show from 2014-2017 and left after Season 4 wrapped in June 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"It was kind of becoming clear that he didn't want to do the show anymore, but we wanted to leave it so that there would be an opportunity to come back at some point," showrunner Mike Judge revealed to THR. Judge later mentioned that the show gave Miller the option to come back to allow a proper sendoff, adding that "he just wanted to move on." However, Miller later told his side to THR noting his departure "felt like a breakup with HBO."
Unfortunately, his departure would only begin a downward spiral for the once-beloved funny guy. It appears that Miller has a shady past and trouble follows him. Now he's at odds with Reynolds and his previous behavior is resurfacing.
T.J. Miller has no interest in working with Ryan Reynolds again
T.J. Miller fired shots at Ryan Reynolds and Twitter fans can't help but notice the heat. Miller has a history of making negative headlines. In December 2018, TMZ reported that the "Office Christmas Party" actor assaulted an Uber driver. Then, in September 2021, Miller was accused of sexual assault as reported by the Daily Beast. And now that "Deadpool 3" is making a return, Miller decided to clear the air (and perhaps his name) when he was a guest on "The Adam Corolla Show" podcast. Miller starred in the Marvel film and spoke to Corolla about his thoughts on Reynolds.
"I got along with him a lot better on the first 'Deadpool' because he wasn't a huge, huge movie star." Miller explained that he loves Reynolds "as a comedian," but felt that success had changed him, and he would opt to not work with the "Free Guy" actor again, noting that their interactions weren't a "great experience."
Despite his theories, Twitter fans are not here for any excuses. One fan wrote, "Yes yes, he 'changed after he got famous', not 'he changed after he found out I was abusive to women in multiple ways.'" Another joked that Reynolds wouldn't be phased: "I'm sure Ryan Reynolds is shook." In the end, Miller made it clear that he has no interest in working with Reynolds and would not return to the film even if they doubled his pay.