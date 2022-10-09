T.J. Miller's Jab At Ryan Reynolds Has Not Gone Unnoticed On Twitter

T.J. Miller and Ryan Reynolds are at odds. It almost seems as if comedians are supposed to get along with everyone, especially each other. But that isn't the case for this comedic duo. Miller, who starred in "Ready Player One" and "Cloverfield," had a promising career. Before much of his success, he gained notoriety for his performance in HBO's "Silicon Valley," which may have put him on the map. Miller was on the show from 2014-2017 and left after Season 4 wrapped in June 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It was kind of becoming clear that he didn't want to do the show anymore, but we wanted to leave it so that there would be an opportunity to come back at some point," showrunner Mike Judge revealed to THR. Judge later mentioned that the show gave Miller the option to come back to allow a proper sendoff, adding that "he just wanted to move on." However, Miller later told his side to THR noting his departure "felt like a breakup with HBO."

Unfortunately, his departure would only begin a downward spiral for the once-beloved funny guy. It appears that Miller has a shady past and trouble follows him. Now he's at odds with Reynolds and his previous behavior is resurfacing.