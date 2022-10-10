Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Faces Stark Warning From Former NFL Star After Injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a frightening injury during a game against the Buffalo Bills on September 25, according to ESPN, that has caused a ton of conversation online and within the NFL. Tagovailoa hit his head on the ground and had some trouble getting up and heading back to the team huddle which raised some concern. As a result, he was sent to the locker room for a concussion evaluation. He did, however, tell medical professionals that his trouble was due to a recent back and ankle injury which had previously been reported. Tagovailoa did pass the concussion evaluation and ended up returning to play in the game.

However, days later, Tagovailoa was hospitalized for yet another on-field head injury during a September 29 game. An investigation was then launched, and the NFL agreed that his head injury was not initially handled correctly, per Yahoo. As a result, it was announced that the NFL's concussion protocol would be updated to better protect the league's players.

A joint statement released by the NFL-NFLPA explained, "The Protocol will be modified to enhance the safety of the players." The statement went on to describe "mandatory 'no-go' symptoms," explaining, "If a player is diagnosed with 'ataxia' by any club or neutral physician involved in the application of the Concussion Protocol, he will be prohibited from returning to the game, and will receive the follow-up care required by the Protocol." In the wake of Tagovailoa's serious injury, the sports world is speaking out for his safety.