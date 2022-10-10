The Bachelorette Star Clare Crawley's New Romance Is More Serious Than We Thought
"Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley might not have found the long-lasting relationship with Dale Moss that the two had hoped to have after her stint on "The Bachelorette," but her new relationship with Ryan Dawkins appears to be moving more quickly than many expected.
Crawley and Dawkins first went public with their relationship on social media on September 5. A source told Us Weekly that their romance wasn't quite as sudden as it appeared, however, and that Crawley and Dawkins had known each other for about a year as of September 2022. "She wanted to keep it private until she was ready to debut him as her new boyfriend. Close friends and family have known about it for a few months now but it was her secret to tell," said the unnamed source.
Now, a new update in their relationship proves that Crawley and Dawkins certainly aren't being secretive about their love for each other any more.
Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins are engaged
Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins took their relationship to the next level, announcing their engagement on October 10. Crawley commented on her engagement to Dawkins in an interview with People, which happened at the RiSE Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 7, saying, "I am over the moon! This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It's just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning."
Crawley shared Dawkins' proposal on Instagram, where she wrote in the caption, "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life."
Congratulations are in order for the happy couple, and "Bachelorette" Season 1 star Trista Sutter was among those to comment on Crawley's post with her well-wishes.