The Bachelorette Star Clare Crawley's New Romance Is More Serious Than We Thought

"Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley might not have found the long-lasting relationship with Dale Moss that the two had hoped to have after her stint on "The Bachelorette," but her new relationship with Ryan Dawkins appears to be moving more quickly than many expected.

Crawley and Dawkins first went public with their relationship on social media on September 5. A source told Us Weekly that their romance wasn't quite as sudden as it appeared, however, and that Crawley and Dawkins had known each other for about a year as of September 2022. "She wanted to keep it private until she was ready to debut him as her new boyfriend. Close friends and family have known about it for a few months now but it was her secret to tell," said the unnamed source.

Now, a new update in their relationship proves that Crawley and Dawkins certainly aren't being secretive about their love for each other any more.