Ricky Gervais Breaks Silence On Golden Globes Hosting Speculation

Ricky Gervais is RSVPing N-O to hosting the 2023 Golden Globe Award ceremony. After noticing a fan's October 9 tweet asking others to "retweet if you wish [Gervais] would host the Golden Globes again in 2023," Gervais fired back, "F**k that." This is hardly surprising, especially given Gervais' past comments about hosting the awards. "Do I pander to the 200 billionaires in the room or the 200 million people at home sitting in their [underwear] drinking beer who aren't winning awards, who aren't billionaires?" Gervais told The Guardian in 2021. Indeed, Gervais' approach as host has always been nihilistic toward the Hollywood crowd, spitting out epic quips seemingly derived from the minds of Average Joes. "I play to the other peasants in the mud," Gervais continued to The Guardian, adding that Hollywood gives him plenty of worse content he could have joked about.

In fact, one reason the actor, writer and stand-up comedian has hosted the Globes five times and — but never the Oscars — is due to the lack of restrictions in the Globes' past. In January, the comedian acknowledged on NBC's "Today" that the Academy would never give him as much freedom. "I mean that's why the Globes got me," Gervais explained. "They said I could write my own jokes and say what I wanted, no rehearsals."

Well... Tom Hanks is probably breathing a sigh of relief right now.