Ricky Gervais' Newest Netflix Special Is Receiving Backlash For A Predictable Reason

"The Office" and "Extras" star and creator Ricky Gervais has said time and time again that he doesn't care who he offends with his brand of comedy. "I think offense is taken, not given. If you don't let yourself be offended, you're not offended," he told Today in 2016. If his epic celebrity roasts during his Golden Globes hosting stints didn't convince you that he was serious about pushing people's buttons, his latest comedy special will do the trick.

In his new Netflix special "SuperNature," the British funnyman made a series of graphic jokes taking aim at the trans and LGBTQ+ community. "Oh, women!" he began (via Variety). "Not all women, I mean the old-fashioned ones. The old-fashioned women, the ones with wombs. Those f**ing dinosaurs. I love the new women. They're great, aren't they? The new ones we've been seeing lately. The ones with beards and c**ks. They're as good as gold, I love them. And now the old-fashioned ones say, 'Oh, they want to use our toilets.' 'Why shouldn't they use your toilets?' 'For ladies!' 'They are ladies — look at their pronouns! What about this person isn't a lady?' 'Well, his penis.' 'Her penis, you f**king bigot!' 'What if he rapes me?' 'What if she rapes you, you f**king TERF whore?'"

You may take all the time you need to let his comments sink in, but many on social media are criticizing his jokes and comparing them to those of Dave Chappelle.