Why Fans Are Absolutely Fuming At John Mulaney Over Dave Chappelle

Former "Saturday Night Live" writer John Mulaney is no stranger to the edgy and boundary-pushing world of comedy. As someone who has struggled with substance addiction, Mulaney has cracked dark jokes about sobriety and rehab to make light of his personal life.

Another stand-up comedy legend who has been dominating the headlines as of late for his uncouth brand of comedy is Dave Chappelle, whose Netflix special "The Closer" rocked fans and viewers alike with his controversial comments about the transgender and queer community. The stand-up routine saw Chappelle calling himself "team TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and mocking Caitlyn Jenner while applauding JK Rowling's anti-trans comments, per USA Today. His comments were so inflammatory that Netflix employees staged a walk-out, per The Verge, and GLAAD also issued a statement to Variety, writing that "media representation has consequences for LGBTQ people. Film and TV have been filled with stereotypes and misinformation about us, leading to real world harm, especially for trans people and LGBTQ people of color."

While Mulaney's friendship with Chappelle might not have been common knowledge, it is now. On May 20, Mulaney had a stop in Columbus, Ohio for his "From Scratch" comedy tour, and Chappelle made a surprise appearance on stage as Mulaney's opening act, per USA Today. While there were reportedly no phones allowed out during the show, many Mulaney fans took to social media after the event to decry what they called Chappelle's commitment to pushing his anti-LGBTQ+ world views on unsuspecting audience members during his set.