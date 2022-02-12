Dave Chappelle Finds Himself In Hot Water Once Again

Dave Chappelle's Netflix specials have found the comedian embroiled in controversy. After his special "The Closer" was released by the streaming giant on October 5, 2021, multiple factions of the LGBTQ+ community spoke out against jokes featured on the special they believed were homophobic. "Dave Chappelle's brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities," GLAAD wrote, while retweeting a review of "The Closer," the day after it hit Netflix. Later that month, hundreds of Netflix employees staged a walkout in protest of the comedian. They joined a rally held outside the streaming company's offices. "This is a moment where we understand that it's one for all and all for one and we won't stop until justice is brought," activist Ashleey Marie Preston said at the time, according to CBS.

On October 25, Chappelle addressed the backlash in a five-minute video posted to Instagram that was filmed during a comedy set. "I said what I said, and boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not?" Chappelle joked in the clip. He refuted the claims that his material was insensitive toward trans people. "[E]veryone I know from that community has been nothing but loving and supportive," he said.

Earlier that year, Chappelle announced he was opening a comedy club and restaurant in the small town where he lives. However, that venture has since created a whole new controversy for the incendiary comic.