John Mulaney's Dark Jokes About Sobriety Have Everyone Cracking Up

John Mulaney has been through a lot in the past few years. The comedian is known for his quick wit and fun sense of humor, but he's also dealt with substance abuse issues. In December 2020, Mulaney checked into rehab, shortly after announcing his divorce from Anne Marie Tendler. Following his split and rehab stint, he met Olivia Munn and they began dating. And guess what? He hasn't stopped gushing about her since. "You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery. And yeah, I don't have a joke for that. I'm really grateful," he said on "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

In November 2021, Munn and Mulaney welcomed their first child together. Munn was one of the first people to announce the little one's arrival on social media. "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," she wrote on Instagram in December 2021. The same day, Mulaney shared the same photo of Malcolm with a caption that was just as cute as Munn's. "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet," he wrote. "I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Mulaney also seems to be keeping busy with comedy and has been promoting his "John Mulaney From Scratch" Tour. The comedian also made an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in February, and his jokes had a lot of people talking.