John Mulaney's Dark Jokes About Sobriety Have Everyone Cracking Up
John Mulaney has been through a lot in the past few years. The comedian is known for his quick wit and fun sense of humor, but he's also dealt with substance abuse issues. In December 2020, Mulaney checked into rehab, shortly after announcing his divorce from Anne Marie Tendler. Following his split and rehab stint, he met Olivia Munn and they began dating. And guess what? He hasn't stopped gushing about her since. "You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery. And yeah, I don't have a joke for that. I'm really grateful," he said on "Late Night With Seth Meyers."
In November 2021, Munn and Mulaney welcomed their first child together. Munn was one of the first people to announce the little one's arrival on social media. "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," she wrote on Instagram in December 2021. The same day, Mulaney shared the same photo of Malcolm with a caption that was just as cute as Munn's. "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet," he wrote. "I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."
Mulaney also seems to be keeping busy with comedy and has been promoting his "John Mulaney From Scratch" Tour. The comedian also made an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in February, and his jokes had a lot of people talking.
John Mulaney makes jokes at his own expense
John Mulaney made fun of himself on a recent episode of "Saturday Night Live." In his monologue, the comedian talked about everything from the birth of his son to his divorce and a few other dark times in his life, including his struggle with sobriety. "In December of 2020, I went to dinner at a friend's apartment," he said in the opening. "But it was not dinner. It was an intervention. For me. My least favorite kind of intervention." Mulaney then took the joke a bit further. "Do you know how big of a drug problem you have to have if you open a door and see people gathered, and your first thought is, 'This is probably an intervention about my drug problem?'" he said.
In addition, the comedian told a story about his time in rehab when he sat down with a counselor and had to delete his drug dealer from his phone. Mulaney explained that he told the drug dealer he was blocking him in a nice way. "But I'm really polite, so I didn't know how to end the text, so I said, 'But thank you, for all the nights that became days and your inspired professionalism,'" he joked.
Mulaney has been pretty open and honest with his struggles with drugs and alcohol. According to Vulture, the star went to a 60-day rehab program where he reportedly did well.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).