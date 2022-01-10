John Mulaney Has Finally Closed This Emotional Chapter Of His Life

After comedian John Mulaney and artist Anna Marie Tendler filed for divorce in July of 2021, the New York City courts have recently made the separation official. According to Us Weekly, who cited court records, the divorce was finalized on January 6.

As mentioned, in the months since the split, Mulaney has moved on with actor Olivia Munn, having his first child in November. As many fans have pointed out on Twitter, the timeline seems confusing at best, with a potential overlap between relationships. Tendler has since spoken publicly about their separation. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery," Tendler said in a statement from last May, according to Us Weekly. She also posted an update on New Year's Eve about grief and moving forward.

On the other hand, Mulaney opened up about moving on in his sobriety and relationship with Munn during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in September 2021. "You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery. And yeah, I don't have a joke for that. I'm really grateful," he said.

