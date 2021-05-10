What We Know About John Mulaney's Divorce

The following article contains mentions of drug and alcohol abuse.

Comedian John Mulaney has been in the news lately for his stint in rehab to work on his addiction to cocaine and alcohol, per The Independent. He entered a 60-day program in Pennsylvania in December and continues to work on his addiction issues in outpatient care, according to Page Six. And now, he is making more big changes in his life: Mulaney filed for divorce from his wife of six years, Annamarie Tendler, the site reported.

Tendler is an artist and a student in the Master's program at NYU for Costume Studies. Per her website, she "works across many mediums, including textiles, photography, drawing, painting and interior design." On her website, Tendler notes that she "likes to think of her life as an ever-evolving art piece." This new chapter may give her new material for her art.

Read on for all we know about John Mulaney's divorce so far — particularly, how Tendler feels about it.