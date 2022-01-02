John Mulaney's Ex Gives An Absolutely Heartbreaking Update On Her Life

John Mulaney's ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler had a hard 2021. Page Six reported in May that Mulaney and Tendler were splitting after seven years of marriage following the comedian's 60-day stay at a rehab facility for drugs and alcohol. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," a spokesperson for Tendler told the outlet at the time. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

As if moving forward with their divorce wasn't hard enough, Mulaney seemed to move on almost instantly to actor Olivia Munn, with Mulaney later announcing they were expecting their first child together. "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," Mulaney revealed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." He and Munn welcomed son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in November, People reported. The "Big Mouth" actor recently revealed his son to the world in a sweet Instagram post. "He has his whole life ahead of him," Mulaney wrote. "He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal."

While Mulaney and Munn are celebrating their newest chapter, his estranged wife Tendler is still recovering from their dramatic split. The artist just gave her followers a life update and her latest thoughts are heartbreaking.