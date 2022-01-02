John Mulaney's Ex Gives An Absolutely Heartbreaking Update On Her Life
John Mulaney's ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler had a hard 2021. Page Six reported in May that Mulaney and Tendler were splitting after seven years of marriage following the comedian's 60-day stay at a rehab facility for drugs and alcohol. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," a spokesperson for Tendler told the outlet at the time. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."
As if moving forward with their divorce wasn't hard enough, Mulaney seemed to move on almost instantly to actor Olivia Munn, with Mulaney later announcing they were expecting their first child together. "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," Mulaney revealed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." He and Munn welcomed son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in November, People reported. The "Big Mouth" actor recently revealed his son to the world in a sweet Instagram post. "He has his whole life ahead of him," Mulaney wrote. "He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal."
While Mulaney and Munn are celebrating their newest chapter, his estranged wife Tendler is still recovering from their dramatic split. The artist just gave her followers a life update and her latest thoughts are heartbreaking.
Anna Marie Tendler grieved last year
Anna Marie Tendler reflected on her difficult year in a lengthy Instagram post on New Year's Eve. While she never mentioned her ex-husband John Mulaney by name, the artist bared her feelings to her followers about the hard changes she faced in 2021. "My own brain is well acquainted with the elusiveness of hope that materializes in sporadic and ephemeral waves. I suppose, in part, this is what it means to live with depression and anxiety," Tendler admitted. She then seemingly touched on her divorce from Mulaney, writing, "That said, melancholia is oft amplified by circumstance and the circumstances of my year have been harsh and punishing."
Tendler continued on in her post about how to "digest grief" and "metabolize trauma" of last year. "How, precisely, do we sit with, in order to move through?" she wrote. "We love or learn to love again." Mulaney's ex signed off her message bidding farewell to last year's hard lessons. "So long 2021," she said, adding, "For better or worse I will carry a piece of you with me forever.
Country singer Kacey Musgraves commented on Tendler's post with supportive words. "Rooting for you," wrote Musgraves, whose ex-husband Ruston Kelly was also romantically linked to Olivia Munn shortly after the two musicians divorced in 2020.