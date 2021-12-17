The Arrival Of John Mulaney And Olivia Munn's Baby Leaves Fans With More Questions

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn gave birth to a baby boy on November 24, ahead of American Thanksgiving, TMZ reported. The timeline of Munn's pregnancy, though, has raised questions about when they actually began their relationship. Mulaney outlined that he spent a majority of 2021 in rehab, before breaking up with his then-wife Anna Marie Tendler, and then relapsing and going back to rehab, before beginning a relationship with Munn, which he shared on "Late Night With Seth Meyers." The problem with the timeline is — as many fans have pointed out — that pregnancy generally takes nine months and Mulaney only announced his divorce Tendler in July, meaning Munn may have been in a relationship with Mulaney longer than what has been publicized.

"The math isn't mathing on the separation from his wife and the conception of this baby lol," one user tweeted. Another wrote, "These 2 have no class." However, plenty of fans of the couple sent in their congratulations, too.

For her part, Munn pushed back at criticism of her relationship, telling the Los Angeles Times in November, she wouldn't "feed into a narrative that's just not true," and that people "ignore really specific public signs and actions that completely contradict the false narrative." She added, "If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth. The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all."