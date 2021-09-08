Inside John Mulaney And Olivia Munn's Baby News

John Mulaney made a thrilling announcement when he appeared on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on September 7. The comedian revealed that he has gone through a rollercoaster of changes. His life looks very different from this time last year, and he wasn't shy about spilling the tea with Seth Meyers.

"I packed a lot into this. ... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife," Mulaney explained to Meyers (via Us Weekly) about leaving his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler, whom he has since divorced. Mulaney then experienced a relapse with cocaine and alcohol after hosting "Saturday Night Live's" Halloween episode. "Then I continued using drugs — you and some other friends staged an intervention, as you recall," Mulaney continued to tell Meyers (via E! Online). In February, he exited rehab after two months. Luckily, there has also been some positive news for the 39-year-old performer, too.

Mulaney shared, "It is a very lucky thing to have met this woman," adding that he felt their relationship was "really beautiful." The new woman in his life is none other than actor Olivia Munn. She spoke of her relationship with Mulaney to New Beauty in June, saying, "There is so much attention on things that aren't the truth. And if you speak up and try to say the truth, you're accused of being messy or just not believed." Here's Mulaney and Munn's truth — straight from the horse's mouth.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).