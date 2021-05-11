Who Is John Mulaney's Soon To Be Ex-Wife, Anna Marie Tendler?

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler may be on their way to getting a divorce, however, while they were married, the pair also worked together. Tendler — whose name is actually Annamarie Tendler, per IMDb, but has changed it slightly, seemingly for her professional life — is "an artist who works across many mediums," according to Page Six. The outlet also notes that she's working toward her master's at NYU's Costume Studies program.

If you take a look at her credits in the industry, you'll see that Tendler — who made headlines in 2017 when she came out with an accusation involving Ben Affleck — not only worked as a makeup artist on the "Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious" TV special in 2012, but she also nabbed a gig with "John Mulaney: New in Town" that same year. She also worked with her now-ex on 2015's "John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid" as both a makeup artist and hairstylist, while she turned up for 2018's "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City" as a groomer.

Mulaney happened to mention Tendler during the latter Netflix special, saying, "My wife is a b***h and I like her so much. She is a dynamite, 5-foot, Jewish b***h and she's the best." He added, "When my wife walks down the street, she does not give a s**t what anyone thinks of her in any situation. She's my hero."

Hopefully, Mulaney's fondness for Tendler will mean that they'll be able to be amicable exes.

