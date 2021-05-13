Inside Those John Mulaney And Olivia Munn Dating Rumors

Things move fast in the world of celebrities. Kat Dennings and Andrew WK are engaged after a brief relationship. Jennifer Lopez has (possibly) moved on from Alex Rodriguez with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. And now, fresh off the news that John Mulaney and his wife Anna Marie Tendler are divorcing after six years of marriage, there are rumors floating around that he's already moved on with Olivia Munn. It's hard to keep up!

Mulaney is fresh out of rehab for his alcohol and cocaine dependency. He reportedly met Munn several years ago and they've been friends, per People. When he entered rehab in December, she tweeted "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."

The relationship is very new, per People. Munn previously dated Aaron Rodgers (who, speaking of celeb relationships that move crazy fast, got engaged to actor Shailene Woodley after dating for what felt like 35 seconds).

Fans are flipping out about the John Melaney and Olivia Munn news. Let's unpack this a bit more.