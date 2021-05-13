Why Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Reunion Is Good For Both Of Them Now

On the heels of concurrent highly publicized splits, one source is now claiming that the impromptu reunion between former flames Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is just what the doctor ordered!

As you may recall, Affleck's 2021 didn't get off to the best start when it was rumored that he and actor Ana de Armas had pulled the plug on their blossoming relationship. Suspicions of the split only mounted when Affleck was photographed carrying a cardboard cutout of the Cuban-Spanish thespian to the trash cans outside of his home, per Daily Mail. YIKES. Subsequently, Lopez made headlines everywhere in April 2021 when she and former fiance Alex Rodriguez released a statement in which they announced they were parting ways.

But now it appears the two scorned lovers are seeking refuge ... in each other's arms. Keep reading after the jump to learn why one source is claiming that the reunion between the former couple is a positive thing — contrary to what ol' A-Rod might think about the rapprochement.