Why Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Reunion Is Good For Both Of Them Now
On the heels of concurrent highly publicized splits, one source is now claiming that the impromptu reunion between former flames Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is just what the doctor ordered!
As you may recall, Affleck's 2021 didn't get off to the best start when it was rumored that he and actor Ana de Armas had pulled the plug on their blossoming relationship. Suspicions of the split only mounted when Affleck was photographed carrying a cardboard cutout of the Cuban-Spanish thespian to the trash cans outside of his home, per Daily Mail. YIKES. Subsequently, Lopez made headlines everywhere in April 2021 when she and former fiance Alex Rodriguez released a statement in which they announced they were parting ways.
But now it appears the two scorned lovers are seeking refuge ... in each other's arms. Keep reading after the jump to learn why one source is claiming that the reunion between the former couple is a positive thing — contrary to what ol' A-Rod might think about the rapprochement.
A source claims Jennifer Lopez is 'happy' following her getaway with Ben Affleck
As reported by People, one source revealed that celebrities Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are "in the same mindset after their breakups." And whether or not they end up together, the reconciliation — which included what some consider a romantic jaunt to Montana — was "good for both of them" and "not that surprising."
It's reported that Affleck was first spotted outside of Lopez's home in April of 2021. However, rumors of a possible reconciliation between the former couple went into overdrive when they apparently attended "VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World" show together. Per Page Six, Lopez performing "Sweet Caroline" (a song that is routinely played at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox and Affleck's beloved baseball team) at the event all but confirmed that something was indeed going on between the pair.
Regarding the impromptu getaway to Big Sky Country, the source maintained that the couple spent several days out of town together and that the two "have a strong connection." "It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," the source added. Time will tell whether or not this reconciliation will go the distance!