What's Really Going On With Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck? Expert Explains — Exclusive

Ever since the now-single Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were reported in April to have been hanging repeatedly at her Los Angeles home, Bennifer 1.0 devotees were clutching their hands in prayer for a reunion. According to a Page Six source, "security picks [Affleck] up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house." The outlet even had alleged photographic receipts of Affleck leaving in the white Escalade the source mentioned.

On April 15, Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had announced their split after four years of dating and a two-year-long engagement, issuing a joint statement to the TODAY show. Affleck, meanwhile, had reportedly split from girlfriend of one year, actor Ana de Armas in January, per an exclusive People report. Although the timing does seem auspicious for an O.G. Bennifer re-coupling, a Page Six source also qualified that the two have remained longtime good friends following their 2004 breakup. "They are friends ... they've never not been," the insider revealed.

Could anything romantic brew out of Bennifer's hangouts? Matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking Susan Trombetti breaks it down exclusively to Nicki Swift.