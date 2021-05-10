How Alex Rodriguez Supposedly Feels About Jennifer Lopez's Reunion With Ben Affleck

Nearly halfway into 2021, it seems that we've taken a trip back in time to 2002, when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (aka "Bennifer") were one of Hollywood's hottest couples. Ever since the newly single Lopez was reported to have been "hanging out" with Affleck at her home in Los Angeles, fans have wondered whether the supposedly platonic hangouts could signal the start of something more. Well, in the latest development of the "Bennifer" saga, TMZ reported that the duo jetted off to a resort in Big Sky, Montana, on May 8, where they were spotted "driving around together."

Though Lopez is known to cultivate friendly relationships with her exes, such as with former husband Marc Anthony, this latest outing seems suspicious. For one thing, "it's rare that only J.Lo and one of her exes ever hung out without kids in tow," and the pair were allegedly on their own in Montana, according to TMZ. Furthermore, the outlet noted that "a source ... who spotted them [told] TMZ they seemed very much like a couple."

As of this writing, the two are keeping quiet on the subject, and with high-profile relationships barely in the rearview mirror behind them, it certainly makes sense. Still, where there's smoke, there's fire! At the very least, Lopez seems eager to distance herself from any drama with ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, who's not exactly thrilled about the rekindling of "Bennifer." How does he really feel?