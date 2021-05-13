Kat Dennings Just Revealed Big News About Her Relationship With Andrew W.K.
Fans of "2 Broke Girls" got some exciting news in April 2021 when Kat Dennings seemed to announce her relationship with Andrew W.K. The actor posted some candid photos of her musician boyfriend stretching his arms and showing off his muscles. She captioned the photo with a simple black heart.
A few days later, she posted another photo that all but confirmed the rumors of W.K. planting a kiss on her forehead. Over the next couple of weeks, Dennings littered her feed with pics of W.K. and herself making out, and less raunchy photos of her boo holding some weird art and lounging around in bed.
While it seemed like Dennings and W.K. were enjoying the honeymoon phase of their relationship, things actually turned about to be much more serious than they originally appeared. Weeks after confirming their partnership, W.K. and Dennings shared simultaneous Instagram posts (and tweets) announcing their engagement. Here's what we know.
Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. moved pretty fast
In what seemed like the blink of an eye, Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. were ready to take their relationship to a whole new level. Dennings and W.K. posted matching instagram photos of their hands overlapping, with Dennings rocking a massive diamond ring. "Don't mind if I do," Dennings captioned her photo. W.K. captioned his post with a simple diamond ring emoji.
This is not the first serious relationship for either of the celebrities. Dennings dated Josh Groban for two years, after being introduced by her "2 Broke Girls" co-star Beth Behrs. "They're in this crazy business, they're both very calm and mellow and wonderful," Behrs told People at the time. "And he treats her like a princess, and it's amazing."
W.K. was previously married to Cherie Lily, but they divorced in 2019, per People. There's no word yet on the new couple's wedding plans, as they are likely trying to enjoy all the excitement and romance that comes with an engagement. However, based on their timeline, there could be a chance we'll get a wedding announcement in a few weeks time.