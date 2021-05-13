Kat Dennings Just Revealed Big News About Her Relationship With Andrew W.K.

In what seemed like the blink of an eye, Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. were ready to take their relationship to a whole new level. Dennings and W.K. posted matching instagram photos of their hands overlapping, with Dennings rocking a massive diamond ring. "Don't mind if I do," Dennings captioned her photo. W.K. captioned his post with a simple diamond ring emoji.

This is not the first serious relationship for either of the celebrities. Dennings dated Josh Groban for two years, after being introduced by her "2 Broke Girls" co-star Beth Behrs. "They're in this crazy business, they're both very calm and mellow and wonderful," Behrs told People at the time. "And he treats her like a princess, and it's amazing."

W.K. was previously married to Cherie Lily, but they divorced in 2019, per People. There's no word yet on the new couple's wedding plans, as they are likely trying to enjoy all the excitement and romance that comes with an engagement. However, based on their timeline, there could be a chance we'll get a wedding announcement in a few weeks time.