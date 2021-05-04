What's Really Going On With Kat Dennings And Andrew W.K?
There's arguably nothing fans love more than a new couple alert — and 2021 has been filled with them. From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley and of course, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, there seem to be new relationships blooming everywhere we turn.
There's a new romance to add to this list as it appears "2 Broke Girls" star Kat Dennings has a new man in her life. For a while, it didn't seem as though the actor was dating anymore ... at least not publicly. Instead, she was busy filming a ton of projects, including Netflix's "Dollface," "Friendsgiving," and "WandaVision" — the Disney+ Marvel spinoff about super-powered beings living suburban lives, in which she played the character Darcy Lewis.
But more than five years after splitting up with ex-boyfriend Josh Groban (per People), Dennings and singer Andrew W.K. have seemingly hit it off. Keep scrolling to find out what's really going on between them and why a PDA-filled photo on social media is sparking serious dating rumors.
Kat Dennings shared a kissing photo with Andrew W.K
It looks like Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K might be Hollywood's newest pairing as the two have been showing off their love via Instagram. The dating speculation first started on April 29 after the "2 Broke Girls" star shared two solo shots of her rumored new boyfriend — whose full name is Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier — posing. She simply captioned the post with a heart. Then, a few days later, Dennings posted another shot of W.K. kissing her on her forehead as she pouted her lips. But the PDA doesn't end there; according to Page Six, the Irrepressible Aughties singer also shared a photo of the pair locking lips via his Instagram story.
It's unclear when Dennings and W.K. began their apparent romance, but it looks like they're really into each other. Also, fans completely ship the new couple. In the comments section of the actor's posts, many have been supporting the new relationship. One person wrote, "This makes my soul scream utter joy." Another added, "This relationship makes more sense than most." Even Denning's former co-star Beth Behrs gave her stamp of approval, posting hearts and fire emojis.