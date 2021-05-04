What's Really Going On With Kat Dennings And Andrew W.K?

There's arguably nothing fans love more than a new couple alert — and 2021 has been filled with them. From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley and of course, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, there seem to be new relationships blooming everywhere we turn.

There's a new romance to add to this list as it appears "2 Broke Girls" star Kat Dennings has a new man in her life. For a while, it didn't seem as though the actor was dating anymore ... at least not publicly. Instead, she was busy filming a ton of projects, including Netflix's "Dollface," "Friendsgiving," and "WandaVision" — the Disney+ Marvel spinoff about super-powered beings living suburban lives, in which she played the character Darcy Lewis.

But more than five years after splitting up with ex-boyfriend Josh Groban (per People), Dennings and singer Andrew W.K. have seemingly hit it off. Keep scrolling to find out what's really going on between them and why a PDA-filled photo on social media is sparking serious dating rumors.