What Did Olivia Munn Say About John Mulaney Years Ago?

It appears as though John Mulaney left a lasting impression on Olivia Munn, because a few years after Seth Meyers' wedding, she couldn't help but gush over the comedian during a HuffPost Live interview. In fact, she straight up admitted she was "obsessed" with him. "We were at a wedding together and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé [Anna Marie Tendler] want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?" Munn recalled. "At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like 'So, you having fun?'" She added, "I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him."

The actor said she emailed Mulaney after the wedding, but he never got back to her. It's unclear if the pair stayed in touch after that, but when Mulaney checked himself into rehab in December 2020, she wished him well via Twitter. She wrote: "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."

It looks like Munn's fangirl moment may have paid off after all.