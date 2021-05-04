How John Mulaney Is Returning To Comedy After Rehab
The following article contains mentions of drug and alcohol use.
Comedian John Mulaney has had a winding journey in regards to his relationship with substance abuse. After a 2019 Esquire interview revealed he began drinking "for attention" in his early teens because it eased social anxieties, Mulaney said alcohol's habit-forming nature made him graduate to harder drugs. "I tried cocaine, and I loved it," Mulaney told the publication.
By age 23, however, self-realization steered Mulaney back onto the straight-and-narrow path again. "I don't like this guy anymore," the funnyman recalled to Esquire thinking about himself. Per People, he quit both cocaine and alcohol without using a treatment program. But alas, 2020 struck. After revealing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December that year his mental health was craving a nine-to-five job's structure ("During quarantine, I was like, 'why am I suddenly telling my own wife my accomplishments? I really needed a job,'" Mulaney said.), a source confirmed to Page Six Mulaney was reportedly in rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse. Although he completed the 60-day program in February 2021, Vulture reported, he still required care at an outpatient sober facility.
In May, Mulaney announced five back-to-back standup shows at New York City's City Winery. Find out how things have changed for the better for the beloved comic as he picks up his career from his stint in rehab.
John Mulaney's five-day standup show could be a good sign of his recovery
Fans of John Mulaney are surely hoping it meant a return to good health for the comedian when his first post-rehab standup gigs were announced on May 4, via UpRoxx. The five consecutive comedy shows, "John Mulaney: From Scratch," take place May 10-14 at the City Winery in New York City and were sold out within a day of tickets going on sale.
Per Page Six, a source told the outlet in February that post-leaving his 60-day rehab program, Mulaney "is still not ready to return to work." It would seem outpatient sober care has helped the comedian get back up on his feet, though the details of his outpatient treatment are undisclosed for now. As the insider told Page Six, Mulaney's cooperation might have expedited matters on his path to wellness. "He's on board with his recovery, he's not fighting against rehab," the source shared.
Via Brooklyn Vegan, Mulaney's shows are taking the pandemic-sensitive precautions of requiring only "fully vaccinated guests" or "guests who have received a negative Covid test within 72 hours prior to this event." All phones are also banned from usage.
