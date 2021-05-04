How John Mulaney Is Returning To Comedy After Rehab

The following article contains mentions of drug and alcohol use.

Comedian John Mulaney has had a winding journey in regards to his relationship with substance abuse. After a 2019 Esquire interview revealed he began drinking "for attention" in his early teens because it eased social anxieties, Mulaney said alcohol's habit-forming nature made him graduate to harder drugs. "I tried cocaine, and I loved it," Mulaney told the publication.

By age 23, however, self-realization steered Mulaney back onto the straight-and-narrow path again. "I don't like this guy anymore," the funnyman recalled to Esquire thinking about himself. Per People, he quit both cocaine and alcohol without using a treatment program. But alas, 2020 struck. After revealing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December that year his mental health was craving a nine-to-five job's structure ("During quarantine, I was like, 'why am I suddenly telling my own wife my accomplishments? I really needed a job,'" Mulaney said.), a source confirmed to Page Six Mulaney was reportedly in rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse. Although he completed the 60-day program in February 2021, Vulture reported, he still required care at an outpatient sober facility.

In May, Mulaney announced five back-to-back standup shows at New York City's City Winery. Find out how things have changed for the better for the beloved comic as he picks up his career from his stint in rehab.