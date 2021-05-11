Inside John Mulaney's First Performance Since Leaving Rehab And Announcing His Divorce

John Mulaney has returned to the stage for the first time after his stay in rehab, delivering a "harrowing" and "brave" comedy show.

The comedian entered a Pennsylvania rehab facility in December 2020, as People reported. Mulaney, who has been open about his struggles with addiction before, sought treatment after he relapsed, following decades of sobriety. In a 2019 interview with Esquire, he revealed that he first started drinking at age 13 and later discovered drugs.

"I never liked smoking pot," the "Saturday Night Live" alumnus admitted to the magazine. "Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it. I wasn't a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of 'This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I'm still standing. Who's the athlete now?'" He reportedly quit alcohol and cocaine in 2005 and had managed for years after.

After completing his 60 days in rehab, per Vanity Fair, Mulaney transitioned to outpatient sober care. Then at the start of May, he announced a five-day residency performing at New York's City Winery. The sold-out shows began on May 10, and the praise is already rolling in.