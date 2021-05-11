Inside John Mulaney's First Performance Since Leaving Rehab And Announcing His Divorce
John Mulaney has returned to the stage for the first time after his stay in rehab, delivering a "harrowing" and "brave" comedy show.
The comedian entered a Pennsylvania rehab facility in December 2020, as People reported. Mulaney, who has been open about his struggles with addiction before, sought treatment after he relapsed, following decades of sobriety. In a 2019 interview with Esquire, he revealed that he first started drinking at age 13 and later discovered drugs.
"I never liked smoking pot," the "Saturday Night Live" alumnus admitted to the magazine. "Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it. I wasn't a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of 'This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I'm still standing. Who's the athlete now?'" He reportedly quit alcohol and cocaine in 2005 and had managed for years after.
After completing his 60 days in rehab, per Vanity Fair, Mulaney transitioned to outpatient sober care. Then at the start of May, he announced a five-day residency performing at New York's City Winery. The sold-out shows began on May 10, and the praise is already rolling in.
John Mulaney's performance was "remarkably raw"
Rolling Stone senior editor David Fear called John Mulaney's new stand-up comedy set "intense" in a tweet after the show.
"90 mins that was mostly processing his intervention and rehab experience," Fear wrote. "Remarkably raw, vulnerable, personal." He also quoted part of Mulaney's performance: "When I'm alone, I realize I'm with the person who tried to kill me," the comedian reportedly told the audience. "Hilarious, harrowing, brave, historic," Fear concluded.
More glowing praise came from Money senior writer Julia Glum. "Just left John Mulaney's first post-rehab show at City Winery," she tweeted, showing her support for the comedian. "I don't know much about comedy, but imho he did a great job... an excellent mix of humor and honesty. I'm rooting for u, dude." Another fan called the show "truly brilliant" on Twitter.
The first performance took place shortly after it was announced that Mulaney and his wife Anna Marie Tendler would be getting a divorce. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said in a statement to People. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."
Mulaney reportedly won't be opening up about his marriage anytime soon, however, choosing to focus on his stand-up comedy at City Winery instead.