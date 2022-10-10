Amelia Hamlin Debuts An Extreme New Look At Her Most Recent Photoshoot

Amelia Gray Hamlin isn't just the daughter of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin — and she shed the "girlfriend of" descriptor when she dumped Scott Disick in 2021, according to People. While she was bearing the weight of reality show fame and dating Lord Disick, she was also busy pursuing a modeling career. Gray was 16 when she signed with IMG Models in 2017, per W magazine, and she walked in her first New York Fashion Week show that same year, according to Bravo.

Despite these accomplishments, Gray admittedly found it hard not to compare her success to others in the same lane. The daughters of her mom's former "RHOBH" costar Yolanda Hadid, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Kendall Jenner are examples of other reality star offspring who have launched successful modeling careers. On "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast," Gray recalled a friend telling her to quit measuring herself against Kylie Jenner. "I just think it's really hard being compared to situations that I'm not close to, and I'm working very hard to get to," Gray confessed.

One way she seeks to distinguish herself from other models with sizable Instagram followings is to focus on the artistry of her profession. Recently, she proved just how far she is willing to go for the sake of her art by sacrificing one of her most distinctive features.