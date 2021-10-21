Lisa Rinna Reveals What Really Led To Amelia Gray And Scott Disick's Breakup

When Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin were first spotted together in October 2020, many were shocked largely because of the 18-year age gap between the two. The pair confirmed their relationship on Instagram in February when they celebrated Valentine's Day together, per Us Weekly. In April, a source told the outlet that the pair were happy together. "Their relationship has been heating up and you can totally tell they're serious," the insider divulged. Of their age difference, the source revealed, "He sees himself as being younger than he is. Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well."

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna was not quiet about her skepticism regarding her daughter's relationship. On an episode of the show, Lisa said in a confessional, "Like, why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f*ck is it Scott Disick?" she questioned (via People). When the pair parted ways after 11 months of dating, the reality star seemed relieved. "I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that," Lisa said during a September episode of "Watch What Happens Live" (via E! News).

Read on to find out what else she had to say about their breakup during the "RHOBH" reunion.