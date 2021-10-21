Lisa Rinna Reveals What Really Led To Amelia Gray And Scott Disick's Breakup
When Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin were first spotted together in October 2020, many were shocked largely because of the 18-year age gap between the two. The pair confirmed their relationship on Instagram in February when they celebrated Valentine's Day together, per Us Weekly. In April, a source told the outlet that the pair were happy together. "Their relationship has been heating up and you can totally tell they're serious," the insider divulged. Of their age difference, the source revealed, "He sees himself as being younger than he is. Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well."
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna was not quiet about her skepticism regarding her daughter's relationship. On an episode of the show, Lisa said in a confessional, "Like, why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f*ck is it Scott Disick?" she questioned (via People). When the pair parted ways after 11 months of dating, the reality star seemed relieved. "I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that," Lisa said during a September episode of "Watch What Happens Live" (via E! News).
Read on to find out what else she had to say about their breakup during the "RHOBH" reunion.
Lisa Rinna wants everyone to heal
It's no secret that Lisa Rinna was not the biggest fan of her daughter, Amelia Hamlin, and Scott Disick's relationship. During a June episode of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," viewers saw the former soap opera star react to the news of their romance, calling it a "what the f*ck moment" (via People).
The "Beyond Salem" star is still talking about the relationship — but not its shock factor, and rather, its demise. During the October 20 "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion, Lisa was asked by a fan who hit the eject button first on the relationship. Lisa admitted it was her daughter who ended things, and that the model had made the decision herself.
Andy Cohen then mentioned the rumor that the reason for their split was due to Scott Disick's direct messages sent to Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima about Kourtney's PDA-filled relationship with Travis Barker. "Well I don't think that was helpful. There's never one reason why I think people split up, you know. Now's the time to heal, time for everyone to heal," the Bravoleb replied, later noting she, too, needed to heal.
Perhaps Lisa's dream of Amelia dating Harry Styles may still come true.