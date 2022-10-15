Who Is Bill Skarsgård's Longtime Partner, Alida Morberg?

Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård is one of the many big names in Hollywood who has made the decision to separate his work from his personal life. However, it's publicly known that the "It" star has been in a long-term relationship with fellow Swedish actor Alida Morberg (via Distractify). It's also public knowledge that the two are parents to a daughter, as Skarsgård once mentioned in an interview with Stephen Colbert, to the surprise of many viewers (via YouTube).

While both halves of this celebrity couple have high-profile careers, neither Morberg nor Skarsgård share much of their personal life on social media (via Distractify). Skarsgård has spoken before about how he refrains from using any of the apps, whereas Morberg maintains an Instagram though seldom posts about the pair. Although it might not seem like it, there's actually more information on the internet about Morberg and her relationship with the "Barbarian" actor than English-speaking fans might be aware of at a glance. In fact, some digging into Swedish-language news outlets proves there's plenty more to learn about Morberg.