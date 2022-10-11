Geena Davis Recalls More Troubling Behavior In Bill Murray's Past

Bill Murray may be the latest actor to get canceled in Hollywood. Murray made headlines in 2021 when Lucy Liu accused Murray of acting inappropriately toward her on the set of the 2000 film "Charlie's Angels," per Deadline. Liu opened up about a scene she had to rework, which Murray was not able to attend. Later, after learning of the rewrites, Liu claimed Murray began to "hurl insults" at her. While Liu didn't go into details, she stated that what Murray said to her was "inexcusable and unacceptable." Liu's "Charlie's Angels" co-star Drew Barrymore backed up her story and gave her full support, per Indie Wire. "What really happened was Bill ... came in in a bad mood. And what you have to know is how much Lucy stood up for herself."

Murray was in the headlines again in April when the production of the film "Being Mortal" was halted, per Daily Beast. It was later revealed that Murray allegedly straddled and kissed a female member of the production staff. She filed a complaint and agreed to a settlement of around $100,000. "I did something I thought was funny and it wasn't taken that way," Murray later told CNBC. "As of now we are talking and we are trying to make peace with each other." Now, Murray is again accused of behaving inappropriately towards another actor.