Bill Murray's Past Comes Back To Haunt Him Amid Investigation Into His Alleged On-Set Behavior

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Production was halted on a Bill Murray film following a complaint about his alleged inappropriate behavior. "Being Mortal," the directorial debut of Aziz Ansari that also stars Murray and Seth Rogen, suspended production on April 18 after a complaint was filed the previous week, per Deadline. Not much is known about the comedy icon's future with the film, as the investigation is ongoing. As of this writing, insiders have only reported that neither Ansari or Rogen were party to the allegations against Murray.

In light of this development, some were quick to cite Murray's feud with "Charlie's Angels" co-star Lucy Liu. Speaking with the Asian Enough podcast in July 2021, Liu admitted that she and Murray got into an altercation on set of the 2000 film after Murray allegedly berated her. "It was unjust and it was uncalled for, and it was ... inexcusable and unacceptable," Liu said of Murray's alleged remarks. However, she wasn't Murray's only alleged target during the action-comedy's production. "Charlie's Angels" director McG claimed to The Guardian in 2009 that he was "headbutted by [Murray] ... square in the head" during a creative dispute.

The unearthing of Murray's alleged misconduct has only just begun. As Twitter does best, users have already noted some long-forgotten incidents of his questionable behavior in the past.