Orlando Bloom Opens Up About Moving On From Nearly Fatal Accident

On October 10, Orlando Bloom partnered up with UNICEF and shared a lengthy Instagram video talking in detail about his 1998 accident. He wrote, "When I was 19 I was told I may never walk again. It was one of the darkest times of my life. This is how I got through it." In the video, Bloom spoke about how he survived the near-death experience because his spinal cord was still intact. "The months after the fall were quite a dark time. As somebody who's sort of always been very active in my life, it felt restrictive all of a sudden and I was in a lot of pain," he shared.

Bloom described his healing process to be mentally challenging as well as physically. "The injury created time and space for me to look at my life, recognize what was good and great in my life ... Mental health is particularly challenging because it's unseen." He stressed to his followers how important it is to check in and communicate with people.

Bloom has done a lot of good work with UNICEF since becoming an ambassador in 2009. In February, he flew to Moldova to meet and speak with refugees fleeing Ukraine, per UNICEF. The actor also visited and spoke with young people in Cape Town, South Africa in 2012. On August 27, Bloom received a humanitarian award from the Location Managers Guild International for his work with UNICEF.