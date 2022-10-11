The Tragic Death Of Angela Lansbury

Dame Angela Lansbury, an icon of British and American film, died at 96 on October 11, according to NBC News. The star died "peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles," her loved ones said.

Lansbury, born on October 16, 1925, boasted a career that lasted over 70 years, earning her a spot on the list of the oldest Hollywood stars, according to Variety. She broke onto the scene in 1943, with MGM casting her for its 1944 film, Gaslight, featuring mega-stars Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer. As it turns out, Lansbury was the perfect fit to play the film's moody and flirtatious maid, Nancy. One of the scriptwriters happened upon her while she was working at Bullock's department store, and two days later, she got cast as Nancy, per Variety. The film's director, George Cukor, was amazed by Lansbury's talent, despite her complete lack of training. In the book, The "Magic of Believing: A Lansbury Family Memoir," Cukor said of Lansbury, "On the first day of shooting, even though she was only 17 and had no experience, she was immediately professional ... I was delighted with her from the start."

The whole world quickly became delighted with her, too. With that in mind, let's take a look at some memorable moments in Lansbury's career and life.