What We Know About Days Of Lives Actor James Lastovic's Scary Incident In Hawaii

"Days of Our Lives" alum James Lastovic and his roommate Nevin Dizdari were reported missing while off hiking on the island of Kaua'i, per KUSI News. His mother, Lucienne, posted a heartbreaking plea for any information on her social media. Writing that Lastovic and Dizdari were last seen at the Hanalei Bay Resort from October 7 through October 9, she claimed that they were due to fly back on October 10 but failed to make the flight or return their rental car. "This is NOT LIKE THEM!" she wrote. "They are both conscientious kids."

She then included the crucial info that they had asked about hiking the long trail at Kokee State Park, and about visiting Shipwreck's Beach so they could cliff dive. "They never returned back to the resort last night. They left all their belongings at the resort which are now in the police's possession," she explained. TMZ spoke to Lucienne, who flew from San Diego to Hawaii to aid in the search. The news sent shockwaves through the "Days" community, and fans took to social media to express their concern. "PLEASE SEND PRAYERS TO THE LASTOVIC AND DIZDARI FAMILIES," one fan wrote.

Luckily, unlike most soap operas, this story had a happy ending. Per TMZ, Dizdari's sister confirmed that the two missing hikers have returned to safety. "My sister and James are okay," she wrote on social media, "they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to the resort now."